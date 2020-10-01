Video
Profit booking pushes stocks down for 2nd day

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as profit booking by dominant small investors pushed down indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE declined by 19.08 points or 0.38 per cent to 4,963 while the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 9.14 points to 1,695 and the DSE Shariah Index dropped 5.14 points to 1,120 at the close of the trading.
Turnover however, rose to Tk 9.14 billion, up 7.25 per cent from the previous session's turnover of Tk 8.53 billion.
Losers outnumbered the gainers as out of 355 issues traded, 191 closed lower, 132 ended higher while 32 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
A total number of 176,327 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 390.57 million shares and mutual fund units.
But the market-cap on the premier bourse jumped to Tk 3,996 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 3,986 billion in the previous session, riding on newly listed Walton Hi-Tech Industries.
EBL First Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while GQ Ball Pen Industries was the worst loser, losing 8.36 per cent.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) losing 94 points to close at 14,167 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 52 points to close at 8,507. Of the issues traded, 174 declined, 79 advanced and 28 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 17.17 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 600 million.


