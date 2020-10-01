BD mulls delay in LDC graduation





"I'm not in favour of delaying the graduation. …within the WTO rules, I'm sure, commerce ministry is studying some mechanisms of postponement," he said.

Rahman was addressing a concern about the LDC graduation of this country where economic growth has been slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If we take the mechanisms, we'll be able to enjoy duty-free access for a few more years under LDC status," he told a webinar.

Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF), Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and The Asia Foundation co-hosted the event 'Future of Bangladesh Leather Sector in the Aftermath of COVID-19'.

Speaking as the chief guest, Mr Rahman said the key to having more duty-free access to different markets is signing more free trade agreements (FTAs).

The prime minister has instructed in this regard and commerce ministry is working on that also, he added.

Officially, LDC graduation is due for 2024 and Bangladesh will be given three more years as a grace period for preparations.

That means the country will start facing extra tariffs on exports from 2027.

However, many experts have been advocating that the grace period be at least 10 years because of the devastation of Covid-19 on the global economy.

Rahman said the country should have less dependence on customs duty and restructured tax policies…

He urged the local industries to be more competitive. "When we can be competitive in the world export market, why we can't be competitive in the domestic market."

The industrialist said duty-free access to Chinese market is a great advantage for local exporters.

He said it is still under discussion, "but I heard that there is a condition of at least 40-per cent value addition locally for a product to access China".

If it is 40 per cent, he said, it is good for leather goods and footwear as Bangladesh produces large amounts of rawhide.

Rahman urged the ministry to differentiate leather and non-leather goods for market expansion.

He said foreign investment here should be increased for economic development. "To attract foreign investment, we need a strong and dynamic capital market."

"Those who want to invest will first see if there is a good chance of this investment exit. Whether it's five years, eight or 10 years, foreign investors can ask for an exit from here."

"And in the case of this exit, the capital market is the best system," the adviser observed.

Expressing frustrations over the capital market, he said the capital market is not developing at the similar pace the economy is growing.

The capital market is in a state of non-existence here, he said.

























