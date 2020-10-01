Leather industry must have brand image to stay competitive





They have also suggested rebranding the country image as a genuine supplier of leather goods to global market. Sensitive issues related to leather industries came up for discussion at a virtual dialogue on "Future of Bangladesh Leather Sector in the Aftermath of Covid 19."

Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) jointly organized the event on Wednesday in association with Asia Foundation and Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID).

Participants said leather sector must quickly overcome setback from relocation of the industry to Savar Leather Industrial Park.

Moreover, the government must prepare to sign free trade agreement (FTA) with potential buying nations to enjoy duty free market access after Bangladesh graduated from LDC status. Only FTA can secure a suitable market share and many leather goods producing countries have already signed it.

Participants in the dialogue said Bangladesh's leather industry is going under long crisis on environmental and social compliance issues eventually pushing export earnings down. In the last FY20, exports from the sector fell by 22 percent to $798 million.

The crisis only deepened with slow relocation of tanneries from Hazaribagh to the Savar. The sector is yet to become compliant and environment-friendly due to the lack of a fully functional Central Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP).

The CETP as a core environmental issue must be fully operational soon in accordance with LWG protocol, said M Abu Eusuf, professor of Development Studies at Dhaka University. There must be a full-fledged laboratory as well to achieve international standard.

He has recommended a five-year plan to revive the leather sector, attain LWG certification and build a brand image to attract global buyers.

Salman F Rahman, Prime Minister Adviser on private industries and investment said CETP has been installed but small problems are failing it to achieve global accreditation. Attaining certification from LWG would be a big leap for local tanners to international market, he said.

Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of RAPID said operational efficiency should be utmost priority in building an export supply response and a sector specific policy framework must be put together to address issue locally and in global market.









Shaheen Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) said relocation has caused a drastic fall in exports due to environmental deficit and efforts are on to overcome it. Experts have laid emphasis for signing free trade agreement (FTA) to keep market steady in post LDC situation.

China and India are big markets for Bangladesh leather but the present duty-free market access will not continue soon said Syed Nasim Manzur, Managing Director, Apex Footwear. Vietnam, has gained by signing FTA agreement. Bangladesh must go for it, he said.



