61pc lawmakers businessmen, only 5pc politicians in 11th JS





The first five sessions of the 11th parliament was not much effective in terms of ensuring accountability of the government, the report said.

TIB on Wednesday unveiled its report titled 'Parliament Watch' through a virtual press conference.

TIB deputy programme managers Nihar Ranjan Roy and Morsheda Akter presented the report.

TIB observed that the absolute majority of the ruling party ensured through parliamentary elections intensified their exercise of monopoly power in parliamentary activities.

The scope for discussion in parliament on the implementation of SDGs and objectives are not yet satisfactory.

TIB also observed that there was lack of playing role by the main opposition party which is the party of grand alliance in the parliamentary activities to make the government party accountable.

However, the 11th national parliament lost Tk 22, 08, 63,627 in monetary value of time lost due to quorum crisis (19.26 hours) throughout the sessions.

The report also said the time lost due to quorum crisis was 17.3 percent of the total 61-session days spanning from January to December.

The average quorum crisis per working day was 19 minutes.

It showed that 61 percent of the members of 11th parliament are businessmen. Among other members 13 percent are lawyers, five percent politicians and people from other professions (teachers, doctors, farmers, retired government and military officers, housewives, consultants, etc) are 21 percent.

The report said about 77 percent elected MPs are graduates, post graduates or above qualified, about 12 percent are HSC equivalent and about 11 percent have passed SSC or have lower institutional education.

Only nine percent of the total time was spent on law enactment in the 11th parliament.

Sixteen government bills (excluding budget bills) were passed in five sessions and six of them were amended laws.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said parliamentary activities are not effective in formulating budgets and laws.

"The opposition party did not show strong participation in the election. Instances of standing committees playing an effective role are rare," he said.

TIB put forward a set of recommendations to make the parliament more effective.

