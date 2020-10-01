No bar on O-A Level exams: HC





The High Court (HC) on Wednesday rejected a writ petition seeking a stay order on O-Level and A-Level examinations scheduled to begin today(Thursday).As a result, there is no bar to hold the exams, said Advocate Moniruzzaman Lincoln.The HC bench of JusticeJBM Hasan and Justice Md Khairul Alam summarily rejected the writ petition after holding initial hearing on the writ petition on WednesdayAdvocate Moniruzzaman Lincoln appeared for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nur-us-Sadiq represented the state.The court rejected the petition on the ground that the O-Level and A-Level examinations can be held as the situation has become normal, said lawyer Moniruzzaman Lincoln.On September 27, a writ petition was filed with the High Court, seeking a stay order on the upcoming O-Level and A-level examinations scheduled to begin on October 1 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.Advocate Monirujjaman Linkon filed the writ on behalf of Tamanna Tabassum, a candidate of A-level examination, on Sunday.The petitioner also prayed to the HC to ask the authorities concerned for formulating policies to run the English medium schools in the country.Education Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary, Secondary and Higher Education Division's Additional Secretary, Director for Examination Operation in British Council were made respondents.Earlier, some English medium students sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention to cancel the O-Level and A-level examinations.On September 23, the Ministry of Education gave its approval, with some conditions to hold the examinations.The British Council sent an application to the ministry on September 20, asking for the examinations to be held under the UK boards, Cambridge International and Pearson Edexcel.