Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:46 AM
UK envoy assures BD of Oxford vaccine once ready

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Diplomatic Correspondent

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said in the city on Wednesday that the Oxford vaccine would be made available in Bangladesh once it is ready for use without any clinical trial on the Bangladeshis.
"The Oxford vaccine would be made available to Bangladesh once it is produced and ready for use, there will be no clinical trial of the British vaccine in Bangladesh," Robert Chatterton Dickson said yesterday at a virtual meeting.
Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) organized the virtual talks yesterday, President of DCAB Angur Nahar Monty and General Secretary Touhidur Rahman also spoke at the event.
"UK remains beside Bangladesh in addressing climate-related challenges and helping to resolve the Rohingya crisis apart from deepening trade and investment relations with Bangladesh," the British High Commissioner said while addressing at the DCAB Talks.
Quoting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's UNGA speech, the British High   commissioner said the UK is giving importance to equal access to vaccines by all the countries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his UNGA speech, said the Oxford vaccine is now in stage 3 of clinical trials, and in case of success AstraZeneca has already begun to manufacture millions of doses, in readiness for rapid distribution.
 They have reached an agreement with the Serum Institute of India to supply one billion doses to low and middle-income countries.
 Dickson said he sees a very exciting time in Bangladesh-UK relations. "We're seeing a lot of interest in British businesses and in the government (to enhance trade relations).
 
He said the UK provides very high quality goods and services in Bangladesh.
Focusing on the Rohingya issue, Dickson said the situation in Rakhine is not very encouraging.
 The High Commissioner said they are very actively supporting the mechanism that exists to ensure accountability for the crimes committed against the Rohingyas.
 He said Myanmar will continue to face pressure at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC).
 The British High Commissioner said the UK, as a pen-holder for Myanmar on Rohingya issues, will make sure that Rohingya issues remain on the agenda in the UN Security Council (UNSC).
 He said this is a very important partnership with Bangladesh. "We're working very closely with Bangladesh and international partners."
 The High Commissioner laid emphasis on safe, dignified and voluntary return of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State. "We're doing everything we can."




 The diplomat also highlighted the citizenship issue which can boost confidence among Rohingyas to return to their homes in Myanmar.


