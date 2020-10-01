BD mourns death of Kuwait Emir today





The government declared national mourning day today in honour of Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and a 'true friend' of Bangladesh following his death on Tuesday (September 29).A notification was issued by the Cabinet Division signed by Cabinet Secretary KhanIt was further said that on this occasion, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast on all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions including all government and non-government buildingsand Bangladesh missions abroad.At the same time, special prayers will be held in all mosques of Bangladesh for the forgiveness of the soul of the late Amir.Other religious institutions will hold special prayers for the peace of his soul, the circular said.