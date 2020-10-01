Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:46 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD mourns death of Kuwait Emir today

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The government declared national mourning day today in honour of Kuwait's Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and a 'true friend' of Bangladesh following his death on Tuesday (September 29). 
A notification was issued by the Cabinet Division signed by Cabinet Secretary Khan
It was further said that on this occasion, the national flag will be hoisted at half-mast on all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions including all government and non-government buildings
and Bangladesh missions abroad.
At the same time, special prayers will be held in all mosques of Bangladesh for the forgiveness of the soul of the late Amir.




Other religious institutions will hold special prayers for the peace of his soul, the circular said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
61pc lawmakers businessmen, only 5pc politicians in 11th JS
No bar on O-A Level exams: HC
Babri Masjid Case: All 32 accused including LK Advani acquitted
Saudi to reissue visas to 25,000 new BD workers
UK envoy assures BD of Oxford vaccine once ready
BD mourns death of Kuwait Emir today
Covid-19: 32 die, 1,436 infected in 24 hours
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
No bar to holding ‘A’ level, ‘O’ level exams: HC
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft