Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:46 AM
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 32 die, 1,436 infected in 24 hours

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

The country's fatalities from the coronavirus stood at 5,251 with 32 more new deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Wednesday.
Some 1,436 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of infected cases in the country to 363,479, a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.
A total 13,404 samples were tested in 108 labs over the same period. Overall, 1,947,655 samples have been tested in the country since the virus broke out.
The latest daily infection rate was 10.71 per cent, while the overall rates stood at 18.66 per cent while the death rate at 1.44 per cent.
However, the number of recovered patients reached 275,487, including 1,789 new   ones in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate rose to 75.79 per cent.
Among the deceased of Wednesday, 24 were men and eight women. Twenty-four of them were in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, with one each in Sylhet and Mymensingh.
So far, 4,063 men and 1,188 women have died from the virus in the country.
Division-wise fatalities: 2,631 of them were in Dhaka, 1,075 in Chattogram, 435 in Khulna, 345 in Rajshahi, 237 in Rangpur, 231 in Sylhet, 187 in Barishal and 110 in Mymensingh.
Bangladesh is seeing 2,134.26 infections, 1,617.6 recoveries per million while 30.83 are dying against the same number.
Across the country, 15,057 people are now in isolation and 43,177 in quarantine.
The country first detected Covid-19 cases on March 8 this year and reported the first death from the virus on March 18.
Globally, over 33,902,257 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 1,013,705 have died, according to worldometer.


