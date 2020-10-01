HC seeks info on steps to root out graft from health sector





Two secretaries of the Health Ministry, the Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) were asked to submit a report before the bench in 60 days regarding the progress on the matter.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by two Supreme Court lawyers.

Lawyer Ishrat Hasan and Aminur Rahman Chowdhury filed it on September 27 seeking necessary directives on this issue.

The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction to implement the ACC's recommendations would not be declared illegal.

ACC's Chairman, secretaries to the Health Ministry and DG of DGHS and other officials concerned were made respondents to the rule.

The writ was filed attaching reports published in the newspapers in this regard.









On January 31, 2019, ACC identified 11 areas of corruption in the health sector and came up with a 25-point recommendation to stop them.

The report identified various pockets of corruption in the health sector including in purchases, recruitments, promotions, transfers, assignments, medical treatment, use of medical equipment and supply of medicines.



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday sought information on the progress in implementation of the 25 recommendations made by the Anti-Corruption Commission after identifying 11 areas of corruption in the health sector.Two secretaries of the Health Ministry, the Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) were asked to submit a report before the bench in 60 days regarding the progress on the matter.The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed by two Supreme Court lawyers.Lawyer Ishrat Hasan and Aminur Rahman Chowdhury filed it on September 27 seeking necessary directives on this issue.The HC also issued a rule asking the respondents to explain in four weeks why their inaction to implement the ACC's recommendations would not be declared illegal.ACC's Chairman, secretaries to the Health Ministry and DG of DGHS and other officials concerned were made respondents to the rule.The writ was filed attaching reports published in the newspapers in this regard.On January 31, 2019, ACC identified 11 areas of corruption in the health sector and came up with a 25-point recommendation to stop them.The report identified various pockets of corruption in the health sector including in purchases, recruitments, promotions, transfers, assignments, medical treatment, use of medical equipment and supply of medicines.