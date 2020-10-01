Video
AL picks Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) picked two candidates for contesting the upcoming by-elections in Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies.
AL nominated Mohammad Habib Hasan, former joint general secretary of Dhaka North city unit of AL, for Dhaka-18 and Tanvir Shakil Joy, former parliamentarian and son of late AL Presidium member Mohammed
Nasim, for Sirajganj-1 parliamentary seats.
Polling in the two constituencies will take place on November 12.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday announced their nominations in a virtual media briefing from his official residence. He urged all party leaders and workers to put aside their differences and work in unison to get the candidates elected in the upcoming polls.




Joy, vice-president of Bangladesh Awami Swechchasebak League, was also elected to parliament from his father's constituency in 2008.
The two JS seats fell vacant following the deaths AL leaders Sahara Khatun and Mohammed Nasim.


