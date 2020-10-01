Video
HC to BRAC Bank

Pay Jaha Alam Tk 15 lakh in compensation

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday directed BRAC Bank Ltd to give Tk15 Lakh in compensation to Jaha Alam, a jute mill worker, who had been in jail for three years instead of the real accused in several corruption cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for misappropriating Sonali Bank money.
BRAC Bank has been directed to pay the full amount to Jaha Alam within a month and send a receipt confirming the payment to the Supreme    Court Registrar General's Office.
The HC ordered the BRAC Bank as its two officials--Faisal Kayes and Sabina Sharmin-- provided photo and false information of Jaha Alam to the investigation officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Following the photo and information given by the BRAC Bank officials, the investigation officers of the ACC identified Jaha Alam instead of real accused Abu Salek and implicated him in the corruption cases, the court observed.
The virtual HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader delivered the verdict after disposing a suo motu rule issued by the same bench.
The court warned the ACC to remain careful in conducting inquiry into corruption cases and in appointing investigation officers so that such incidents like that of Jaha Alam do not occur in future.
During the court order, Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared for the ACC while Advocate Anisul Hasan stood for BRAC Bank and lawyer Sheikh Jakir Hossain for Sonali Bank. Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud represented the state.
ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said the bank has to pay the compensation within 30 days after receiving the copy of the verdict.
On Tuesday, the HC deferred until Wednesday to deliver its judgment on the rule for compensation to Jaha Alam.
The HC bench kept the issue as a case awaiting verdict (CAV) after the hearing on February 12.
The HC issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to provide compensation to Tangail Jute Mill worker Jaha Alam in the loan default case filed by the ACC. The HC also asked the ACC to submit case documents in the form of affidavits.
Jaha Alam was freed from jail on February 4 in 2019 after the HC acquitted him in 26 cases.
The jute mill worker had been in jail since February 2016 in ACC cases for misappropriating Sonali Bank money. The real accused, Abu Salek, is absconding.


