Wife Minni, five others to die for killing Rifat



Six people, including Ayesha Siddika Minni (Middle, in white), being taken to prison after a Barguna court sentenced them to death in Rifat Sharif murder case on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Barguna District and Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman pronounced the judgement in presence of nine accused. The other condemned convicts are Rakibul Hasan alias Rifat Farazi, Abdul Kaiyum alias Rabbi Akon, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, Rezwanul Khan alias Tiktok Ridoy and Md Hasan. They were also fined Tk 50,000 each.

Meanwhile, four accused--Md Musa (absconding), 22, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Hasan Saymoon, 21, were acquitted in the case as the charges brought against them could not be proven.

According to court observation, Minni is the mastermind of the murder of her husband Rifat Sharif. The charge sheet also mentions the motive for the murder. Before killing of her husband Minni called 44 times the main accused and her ex-husband Nayon Bond. Minni's ex-husband also called Minni 16 times. They also exchanged several SMS with each other, according to Court observation.

The court in its verdict said Minni secretly married Sabbir Hossain Nayan alias Nayan Bond -- who was later killed in a gunfight with police -- before tying the knot with Rifat Sharif, public prosecutor Bhuban said.

"Minni along with Nayan Bond chalked out a plan to kill Rifat Sharif," the Public Prosecutor said quoting the court observation, adding that they executed the plan on June 26 last year in front of Barguna Govt College in broad daylight.

Police took Minni into custody soon after the delivery of the verdict in the sensational murder case filed after the killing of her husband Rifat Sharif. She is now in police custody.

Rifat Sharif, 22, was hacked to death by criminals in front of his wife Minni in broad daylight in Barguna district town on June 26 in 2019. The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

He was attacked with sharp weapons near the main gate of Barguna Govt College while his wife Minni appeared to be trying to protect him from the attackers.

Of the attackers, Musa is absconding. Barguna Juvenile Court Judge Md Hafizur Rahman framed charges against 14 juvenile accused in the murder case on January 8.

Mozammel Haque Kishore, father of Ayesha Siddika Minni, who was sentenced to death in Rifat Sharif murder case on Wednesday said they have been deprived of justice.

On the other hand, Abdul Halim Dulal Sharif, father of slain Rifat Sharif, has expressed his satisfaction over the verdict in his son's murder case. Rifat's father said, "I and my family members are very happy to hear the verdict." I thank Allah for that."

On July 16, Minni was taken to district police lines for interrogation. Later, she was shown arrested in the case at night.

On September 1, the same year, police submitted investigation report against 24 people. Of them, 10 are adults while 14 are juvenile.

On January 1 in 2020, the court framed charges against Minni, who was on bail, and nine other adults accused in the murder case.

The nine accused are Rakibul Hasan Rifat Farazi, 23, Al Kaiyum, 21, Mohaiminul Islam Sifat, 19, Rezwan Ali Khan Hridoy alias Tiktok Hridoy, 22, Md Hasan, 19, Md Musa, 22, Rafiul Islam Rabbi, 20, Md Sagar, 19, and Kamrul Islam Saimun, 21.

















