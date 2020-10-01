Video
Thursday, 1 October, 2020
HSC exam schedule next week

School shutdown likely to get longer: Dipu Moni

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Staff Correspondent

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of holidays in the educational institutions of the country is increasing and the government is going to announce a fresh schedule for the long-stalled Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations either on Monday or Tuesday next, said Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni.
The holiday is going to get longer, a date will be announced soon, she said while exchanging views through videoconferencing with different media on online education activities on Wednesday.
The Education Minister and the Deputy Minister of Education exchanged views with journalists on various issues for more than three and a half hours.
Answering various questions    from the journalists the Education Minister said, "In the current context, the vacation is increasing.  I will announce the date soon."
The Minister said, "The government is going to announce a fresh schedule for the long-stalled HSC and equivalent examinations either on Monday or Tuesday next."
"We've worked out various steps regarding the HSC examinations, and we'll be able to announce our full plan, including the exam schedule, by Monday or Tuesday," she said.
The Minister said they will reveal their detailed plans about the extent of the exams and their method.
She, however, said they will give the student at least four weeks to prepare for the exams. "We'll try to complete the exams in the shortest possible time. We'll come up with our plans and proposals on Monday or Tuesday. We'll take every step in a way so that the exams are not hampered and the students can sit for the tests without any worry."
Dipu Moni said they will also inform how those who cannot take the exams for various reasons will be evaluated.
The HSC and equivalent examinations were scheduled to begin on April 1, but the government was forced to postpone it on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Replaying to a question, the Minister said they had taken all preparations, including preparing question papers, for the HSC exams, but those were postponed at the last stage. "Even if one guardian went to the exam center with each of the 14 lakh students, around 25 to 30 lakh people, including the teachers, would have gathered in the exam centres. Most of them would have used public transport. That's why we're taking time to take decisions on it."
She said they will take the exams on the full syllabus since the previous tests were postponed just a few days before the scheduled time.
Dipu said they are making their plans keeping various alternatives since the experts have issued a warning about the possible second wave of coronavirus during the winter.
Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Secondary and Higher Education Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and Technical and Madrasa Education Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan joined the press conference online.


