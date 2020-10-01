Eden principal murder verdict on Oct 4

The judgement of the case filed for the murder of former principal of Eden Mahila College Mahfuza Chowdhury Parvin against two of her housemaids will be delivered on October 4.

Judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) -1 fixed the date of judgement on completion of arguments of both the prosecution and the defence sides.

Special Public Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan on Wednesday concluded his arguments seeking capital punishment of the two accused.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Adv Motiur Rahman claimed that the prosecution side failed to prove the case and he pleaded before the court to acquit them.