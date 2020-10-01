HC asks ‘murdered man’ to appear before court





It also summoned the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case from Halisahar Police Station in Chittagong to appear before it with the case documents on the day.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman passed the order when the matter came to the knowledge during the hearing of a bail petition submitted by one of the accused in the murder case.

The court was informed that the man, who was said to have been murdered in 2019, had returned alive.

The court also ordered both the accused and so called murdered 'Dilip' to appear before the court on that day.

Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy informed the bench that on April 21, 2019, one unidentified man's body was recovered from Halisahar, Chittagong.

Later police filed a murder case against some unknown men in which Durjoy Acharja and Jibon Chakrabarty were arrested.









Arrestee Jibon even gave a confessional statement where he confessed to murdering Dilip by strangling him with a towel and later burning the body with the help of Durjoy.

However, after more than a year, the so called murdered Dilip was produced before a lower court on August 13, this year by the Investigation Officer, DAG Sarwar added.



The High Court (HC) on Wednesday ordered a man allegedly murdered in 2019 to appear before the court on October 22.It also summoned the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case from Halisahar Police Station in Chittagong to appear before it with the case documents on the day.The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman passed the order when the matter came to the knowledge during the hearing of a bail petition submitted by one of the accused in the murder case.The court was informed that the man, who was said to have been murdered in 2019, had returned alive.The court also ordered both the accused and so called murdered 'Dilip' to appear before the court on that day.Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappy informed the bench that on April 21, 2019, one unidentified man's body was recovered from Halisahar, Chittagong.Later police filed a murder case against some unknown men in which Durjoy Acharja and Jibon Chakrabarty were arrested.Arrestee Jibon even gave a confessional statement where he confessed to murdering Dilip by strangling him with a towel and later burning the body with the help of Durjoy.However, after more than a year, the so called murdered Dilip was produced before a lower court on August 13, this year by the Investigation Officer, DAG Sarwar added.