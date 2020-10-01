Video
164 repatriated from Libya

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Diplomatic Correspondent

About 164 Bangladeshis have been repatriated on Wednesday from war-torn Libya in a chartered flight supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
"It was a voluntary repatriation of the Bangladeshis, the returnees are Libya-based expatriates, who have been waiting for a long time for their repatriation, and migrants rescued off the Libyan coast," Bangladesh Embassy in Tripoli in a social media post said.
It said the returnees include some individuals who were either injured or physically ill.
The UZ-218 flight of Buraq Air landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 1:40pm, an on-duty official at the expatriates' welfare desk at the airport said.




The embassy said it has also completed registration of new groups of Bangladeshis who want to return home voluntarily. Their interviews with the IOM are done and so are their health check-ups.


