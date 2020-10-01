3,318 stranded migrant workers return to KSA





Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national flag carrier of Bangladesh, and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), a Saudi Arabian national air agency, have carried them to the country operating total 11 flights.

However, Biman carried only 910 persons operating only three flights while the Saudia carried the rests 2408 persons operating eight flights to country, according the sources in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Despite announcement of reopening flight operation, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia hasn't yet given Bangladesh permission to operate commercial flights to the destinations of the country.

About 25,000 migrant workers, who are stranded in Bangladesh amid the coronavirus pandemic, will require a fresh visa to return to Saudi Arabia, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said.He revealed the information after a meeting with diplomats of five Gulf countries and Malaysia on Wednesday.















