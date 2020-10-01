Video
Thursday, 1 October, 2020
Girl Child Day observed in Rangpur

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Sept 30: National Girls Child Day 2020 was observed in Rangpur on Wednesday.
Woman Affairs Department of Rangpur Administration organized an online discussion and award-giving ceremony marking the day.




Kawshar Parvin, Deputy Director of Woman Affairs Department of Rangpur presided over the meeting. Ashish Kumar Bakshi, Divisional Manager of Plan International Bangladesh was present as a special guest.  
Labiba, a girl, participated in the discussion as a chief guest symbolically. Labiba addressed the meeting, shared her views, feelings, and explained her experience as a chief guest. Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Ashib Ahsan supported Labiba to perform her role.
"I feel proud to participate the #GirlsTakeover campaign and played the role of the Deputy (DC) Commissioner of Rangpur symbolically", she said.
This programme boosts up my dream. I will be a DC in the future. I will study more to fulfill my dream," said Labiba, she added. Later, Labiba distributed award among the winners of the essay competition.



