Girl Child Day observed in Rangpur





Woman Affairs Department of Rangpur Administration organized an online discussion and award-giving ceremony marking the day.









Kawshar Parvin, Deputy Director of Woman Affairs Department of Rangpur presided over the meeting. Ashish Kumar Bakshi, Divisional Manager of Plan International Bangladesh was present as a special guest.

Labiba, a girl, participated in the discussion as a chief guest symbolically. Labiba addressed the meeting, shared her views, feelings, and explained her experience as a chief guest. Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Ashib Ahsan supported Labiba to perform her role.

"I feel proud to participate the #GirlsTakeover campaign and played the role of the Deputy (DC) Commissioner of Rangpur symbolically", she said.

