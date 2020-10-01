Video
Suspended jailer Sohel Rana’s bail stayed

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

The Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division on Tuesday stayed a High Court order that had granted six-month bail to suspended jailer of Chattogram Jail Sohel Rana Biswas in a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
Chamber Judge Justice Md Nuruzzaman stayed the HC order for eight weeks after virtually hearing a petition filed by the state seeking stay on the HC order.
Advocate Md Khushid Alam Khan represented the ACC while Advocate Sah Monjurul Haque appeared for Jailer Sohel Rana during the hearing.
On September 20, the virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel granted six months' bail to Sohel Rana after hearing a petition filed in the money laundering case.


