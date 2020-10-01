Video
IOM opens oxygen generator plant in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 30: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) opened an oxygen generator plant in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
It is part of the ongoing humanitarian effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.
It has been set up to increase the capacity of Isolation and Treatment Center (ITC) functionality at Ramu Upazila Health Complex, where moderate to severe patients with Covid-19 infection may require high flow oxygen support, said a press release.
Currently, there are five other oxygen plants installed in Ukhyia and Teknaf Upazilas at various Severe Acute Respiratory Infection ITCs operated by different partners.
Cox's Bazar-3 MP Shaimum Sarwar Kamal thanked IOM and said, "We expect IOM and other development agencies will continue their support for the host communities of Cox's Bazar, alongside helping the Rohingya refugees."




IOM Bangladesh Chief of Mission George Gigauri said, "In our collective struggle against the virus, it's not only right but essential that we collectively accelerate our efforts to assist local communities in Cox's Bazar and this health facility is another testament to our steadfast commitment to delivering for the host population."   -UNB


