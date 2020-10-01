ACC sues ex-MP Awal, wife

Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday has filed two separate cases against former Pirojpur MP AKMA Awal and his wife Laila Parvin over amassing more than Tk 43 crore of illegal wealth.

ACC Director (Public Relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed that ACC Deputy Director Md Ali Akbar on Wednesday has filed two cases.

Awal in his wealth statement submitted to ACC, hid wealth of Tk 15 crore 72 lakh and His wife Parvin also made Tk 10.98 crore illegally.







