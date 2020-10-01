Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:44 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

BNP takes up wrong issues to warm up political field: Quader

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP always takes unsuccessful attempts to warm up field of politics based on wrong issues without finding the right issues.
The country is not going through bad times rather BNP is going through bad times. He also remarked that BNP nurtures communal thinking. Quader was speaking at a discussion meeting and book distribution on the occasion of the birthday of Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arranged by Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Obaidul Quader joined the meeting via video conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.
AL Advisory Council Member Mozaffar Hossain Poltu, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad, President Rakibur Rahman, General Secretary Mahmud-us-Samad Chowdhury, Member Secretary KM Shahid Ullah and Office Secretary Asadul Haque, among others, were present at the meeting.




Although the government was successful in tackling Covid-19 BNP was constantly criticizing, alleged AL General Secretary.
He said, "Those who feared that many people would die were disappointed in that it did not happen." Quader also commented that BNP was trying to find a political issue out of corona. Noting that the government is considering alternatives to SSC and other exams, Quader said, "The right decision will be taken at the right time keeping in mind the issue of public health."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Girl Child Day observed in Rangpur
Suspended jailer Sohel Rana’s bail stayed
IOM opens oxygen generator plant in Cox’s Bazar
ACC sues ex-MP Awal, wife
Priest arrested for ‘rape’ at church
BNP takes up wrong issues to warm up political field: Quader
3 ‘robbers’ held in city
A milad and doa mahfil was organized at the head office of ICB


Latest News
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
No bar to holding ‘A’ level, ‘O’ level exams: HC
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft