BNP takes up wrong issues to warm up political field: Quader





The country is not going through bad times rather BNP is going through bad times. He also remarked that BNP nurtures communal thinking. Quader was speaking at a discussion meeting and book distribution on the occasion of the birthday of Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arranged by Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Obaidul Quader joined the meeting via video conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

AL Advisory Council Member Mozaffar Hossain Poltu, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad, President Rakibur Rahman, General Secretary Mahmud-us-Samad Chowdhury, Member Secretary KM Shahid Ullah and Office Secretary Asadul Haque, among others, were present at the meeting.









Although the government was successful in tackling Covid-19 BNP was constantly criticizing, alleged AL General Secretary.

He said, "Those who feared that many people would die were disappointed in that it did not happen." Quader also commented that BNP was trying to find a political issue out of corona. Noting that the government is considering alternatives to SSC and other exams, Quader said, "The right decision will be taken at the right time keeping in mind the issue of public health."



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP always takes unsuccessful attempts to warm up field of politics based on wrong issues without finding the right issues.The country is not going through bad times rather BNP is going through bad times. He also remarked that BNP nurtures communal thinking. Quader was speaking at a discussion meeting and book distribution on the occasion of the birthday of Bangabandhu's eldest daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arranged by Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.Obaidul Quader joined the meeting via video conference from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.AL Advisory Council Member Mozaffar Hossain Poltu, Office Secretary Biplob Barua, Sheikh Russel Jatiya Shishu Kishore Parishad, President Rakibur Rahman, General Secretary Mahmud-us-Samad Chowdhury, Member Secretary KM Shahid Ullah and Office Secretary Asadul Haque, among others, were present at the meeting.Although the government was successful in tackling Covid-19 BNP was constantly criticizing, alleged AL General Secretary.He said, "Those who feared that many people would die were disappointed in that it did not happen." Quader also commented that BNP was trying to find a political issue out of corona. Noting that the government is considering alternatives to SSC and other exams, Quader said, "The right decision will be taken at the right time keeping in mind the issue of public health."