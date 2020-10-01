Video
Upazila election officer dies of C-19

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Narayanganj, Sept 30: Bandar Upazila election officer in Naraynaganj Md Saibur Rahman died of Covid-19 at a hospital in the capital on Wednesday.
Saibur Rahman died while undergoing treatment at the Government Employees Hospital, said Narayanganj district election officer Matiar Rahman.
The upazila election officer was admitted to the hospital on September 7 last after he got infected with novel coronavirus.
Saibur Rahman, hailing from Biral Upazila of Dinajpur, left behind wife, two sons and a daughter to mourn his death.   -UNB


