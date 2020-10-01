More than 1.26 lakh babies to get Vitamin ‘A’ plus capsules





Panel Mayor of RpCC Mahmudur Rahman Titu on Wednesday disclosed the information at a press briefing at the RpCC hall room.

He called on the people of the city to wear safety masks to stay safe and risk-free at all times, including the campaign to prevent the risk of coronary heart disease.

At present, the preparations have been made to feed 1 lakh 26 thousand and 729 children with Vitamin A Plus capsules.

Vitamin 'A' capsules will be administered four days a week from 8:00am to 4:00pm, excluding Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 265 EPI vaccination centers in 33 wards of the city.

Additional mobile teams will work for the excluded children. If a baby has been taking vitamin A capsules for the last 4 months, there is no need to feed that baby anymore, he added.

In the press conference, RpCC chief executive officer Ruhul Amin Miah, secretary Md Rashidul Islam, chief health officer Dr Kamruzzaman Taj , sanitary inspector Abdul kaiyum and Shayaeed Iqbal, chairman of waste management department and 21 no word councilor Mahbubur Rahman Manju were present at the function.















