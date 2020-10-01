

Growing rapes linked to social, legal and political failures



Worryingly, violence against women is increasing at an alarming rate in the country. 732 and 1,413 women were reportedly raped in 2018 and 2019, consecutively. In fact, actual number of sexual abuse was much higher than the statistics, as most of the incidents are kept under wraps and are not recorded.



However, when thousands of women are being raped and abused every year, we can no longer think that this is not a systemic or societal issue. Some experts opine that our society is undergoing a phase of serious moral degradation. But it is not only that; the culture of impunity that has been established over the years-where rapists escaped justice because they were connected to influential quarters-is another reason why criminals commit such egregious crimes without a second thought, believing that they too could flee with impunity. Furthermore, it is believed that these violent incidents are linked to social, legal and political failures. Culture of impunity, decay of social values and practice of misusing power to lack of accountability of concerned agencies are also the reasons behind such drastic increase in violence against woman. Unfortunately for all the aforementioned reasons - why, law enforcers and other authorities concerned often fail to prevent this heinous crime and give full support to the victims.











In an attempt to address the issue, the High Court issued several directives over the last 12 years-including forming a sexual harassment complaint committee in every educational institutions and workplaces-which have not been implemented properly till date. Under the current situation, it is badly needed to implement the existing laws and court directives strictly to reduce the incidence--as only 3 per cent of the accused were convicted under the Prevention of Women and Children Repression Act 2000 and only 1 per cent in Acid Crime Prevention Acts 2002.



