Let the culprits be punished





Rape is one of the most talked about issue in the country nowadays. It is an inhuman, barbaric and heinous crime. But it seems to have become a daily occurrence. Recently, a student of Dhaka University and a housewife of at Sylhet MC College confessed to this inhuman torture which is now a topic of discussion all over the country. In addition, such incidents are happening almost regularly in different parts of the country.



Why has this heinous crime become a daily occurrence or how can anyone who is involved in this crime get the courage to do so? Basically, a large part of these criminals are leaders or members of various political parties. As a result, they are committing such heinous crimes under the guise of capitalizing on party. As a result, they easily go into hiding while are accused.











This heinous crime must be reined in now. The cases must be brought under proper investigation and justice system and the harshest punishment must be meted out so that one may tremble in fear before being involved in such heinous crime.



Mamun Hossain Agun

