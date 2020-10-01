

Why Britain must have a colonial museum



Statues of slave trades were brought down with a clarion social call for an effort to disseminate the truth about Britain's colonial era which had been airbrushed so much that millions of Britons avidly believe that the imperial period was that of benevolence, progress and development.



A few years ago, Shashi Tharoor, the Indian politician plus writer, joined a television debate for a British TV channel where an elderly woman, possibly in her late sixties, appeared to be totally in the dark about colonial era atrocities, looking pathetically lost when the brutal suppression of the Mau Mau rebellion in Kenya and the massacre of unarmed protesters at the Jalianwalabagh were mentioned.

Shashi Tharoor, the gentleman that he is, eloquently refuted the misconceptions with a smile of amusement without losing his sang-froid.



But that TV debate exposed very clearly that many senior people in the UK have either got no idea about imperial Britain's perfidy, duplicity and savagery or have been indoctrinated with an embellished colonial theory with such vigour that no matter what they are told, the truth never seems to register in their minds.



Thankfully, the current day British young who use the net and read proper history know that Britain's empire was actually built on avarice and sustained by legitimising social prejudice.



These are the people who came to the streets and were later slated by home secretary Priti Patel for uprooting statues of people who made wealth from slavery.



As one political observer told me jokingly: some of Priti's statements are so fatuous that one often feels that Britain is veering towards kakistocracy.



At that time, Patel denounced the vandalism saying that if the people had expressed their resentment peacefully, the government could have taken a sensible step in dealing with statues that offend.



Well, after about three months we have not seen any tangible action as yet.



Though we have seen spitfires flying over London to commemorate Battle of Britain, during the WW2. Britain seems to be obsessed about certain parts of history and blissfully cagey about others.



By the way, WW2 which is gloriously portrayed by many European nations as a fight between Nazism and Democracy is actually a war between Fascism and Imperialism. This is because major countries which fought against Nazi Germany during WW2 came back after 1945 to zealously claim their colonial possessions. However, they were definitively defeated by a resurgence of nationalism: France in Vietnam, The Dutch in the Netherlands, and The Portuguese in Goa, India.



The problem with sanitized history: Expurgating inconvenient facts from history has countless long term implications. The most notable is the continued unwillingness to link modern day social discrimination to colonial period institution of social division, employed diligently as an effective tool to subjugate others.



Since Britain was an imperial country for several hundred years, most of her heroes also pursued colonial policies which included oppressing the conquered. Unfortunately, many of these figures are painted in glory with their vices sliced off or airbrushed.



Britain's history appears to be too addicted to vilifying Nazism, Hitler and the axis powers of the WW2 though the history books never mention that Britain also had a hand in the rise of Hitler's Germany as a formidable military force, courtesy the 1935 Anglo German Naval Agreement which gave Germany the right to build a navy in contravention to the restrictions of the Treaty of Versailles signed at the end of WW1.

Why Britain must have a colonial museum

Also, there is a constant effort to portray WW2 as a war between freedom and enslavement by Nazism.



In reality, almost all countries which claim to have fought for freedom were full-fledged colonial powers with empires across the world where the ruled were deemed inferior to the rulers.

Just to juggle your memory, at the start of WW2 there were around 200,000 Indian soldiers on the side of the allies but at the end in 1945, this number went up to a staggering 2.5 million. Field Marshal Claude Auchinleck, commander in chief of the Indian Army from 1942 asserted that "Britain couldn't have come through both world wars if they hadn't had British Indian Army."



Yet, among all those statues that intersperse Britain how many are in honour of the Indian soldier?



Figures like Sir Francis Drake and Walter Raleigh were given the glorious epithet of a privateer but in reality, were pirates with a royal warrant.



To understand the animosity between China and the West, we must go back to the mid 19th century when Britain used superior military power to force China to take opium and become a nation of zombies. If current day Britons are told the truth about the abhorrent policies followed in the case of China the entrenched suspicion in China of the West will become clear.



Is the Opium War taught in British schools?



What should the museums display and how?



No one is blaming Britain for being an imperial nation because that would be absurd. Colonialism was the driving motivation for several hundred years and we have to accept it. At the same time, there has to be an admission that while expansionism brought development, spread of language, technology and skills, it also embedded the appalling notion of racial superiority.



Unless there is a candid effort to denounce racism that powered a major ideology of the past, discrimination festering in current day western societies cannot be addressed.



There has been a debate as to what should and should not be displayed at a colonial museum and if such an establishment would serve any practical purpose or not.



For starters, such an institution has to begin with a proclamation that Britain may have gained from the enforcement of colonial ideology and while empire building brought social improvement, Britain was also complicit in creating widespread human suffering, which is regrettable.



I did not mention the word 'sorry' because for some reason, colonial nations get tongue tied when they have to use that word. But anyway, 'regret' is an acceptable start.



Then, Britain must admit to being the engineers of some brutal historical incidents. Quashing of the Mau Mau rebellion, the savage killing of Indian sepoys by firing them from cannons after the mutiny in 1857, indiscriminate killing of socialist guerillas in Malaysia during the Malayan Emergency plus the 1956 imperial invasion of Egypt to take control of the Suez Canal in connivance with France and Israel can be mentioned along with moving images, pictures and documentaries.



Colonial rule brought railways, education, cosmopolitan lifestyle, ended the barbaric practice of Sati so these can be shown as positives though systematic indoctrination of the ruled that they are inferior to the rulers must also be highlighted.



The Divide and Rule Policy based on stratagems to prevent unity among subjects should feature prominently.



In short, the relentless but highly abominable culture of incessantly portraying empire as fully altruistic needs to be replaced with an objective narrative.



No prevaricating, just the truth: For decades, films have tried to show The Raj as a sort of grand blessing, deliberately toning down the actual social division during empire which barred the ruled from even taking first class compartments on trains or become members of social clubs. In the game of cricket, the locals (natives as they were called disparagingly) were made to bowl and field while the colonial masters had the privilege to bat.



While the British government has a duty to demystify the colonial mystique, the press has the role to educate the masses as to what really happened during colonial times.



Government in Britain, whether Labour or Conservative, have astutely side tracked the issue about making colonial history a part of academic curricula, resulting in total ignorance among the masses about colonial period transgressions.



Consequently, many Britons who travel to former colonial countries to work in the development sector often hold ridiculously distorted beliefs that empire was a fabulous enterprise, filled with pomp pageantry, military might plus splendour.



Unless the press plus the government decide to speak the truth, the faux concept of majestic rule will continue to eclipse the inglorious facts.



There is a word in German: Vergangenheitsbewaltigung which means coming to terms with a shameful past.



Britain may fly Spitfires, hurricanes or Lancaster bombers to commemorate the Battle of Britain though in the end, to come out clean to her own people and address the ever lurking phantom of racism linked to a sordid imperial past, she has to follow a German term.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka

















The killing of George Floyd in the USA, the subsequent protests on both sides of the Atlantic have underlined the need for several former imperial countries to stand up and stop putting up smokescreens about their ignominious colonial crimes. The nature of the protests became ferocious in the UK.Statues of slave trades were brought down with a clarion social call for an effort to disseminate the truth about Britain's colonial era which had been airbrushed so much that millions of Britons avidly believe that the imperial period was that of benevolence, progress and development.A few years ago, Shashi Tharoor, the Indian politician plus writer, joined a television debate for a British TV channel where an elderly woman, possibly in her late sixties, appeared to be totally in the dark about colonial era atrocities, looking pathetically lost when the brutal suppression of the Mau Mau rebellion in Kenya and the massacre of unarmed protesters at the Jalianwalabagh were mentioned.Shashi Tharoor, the gentleman that he is, eloquently refuted the misconceptions with a smile of amusement without losing his sang-froid.But that TV debate exposed very clearly that many senior people in the UK have either got no idea about imperial Britain's perfidy, duplicity and savagery or have been indoctrinated with an embellished colonial theory with such vigour that no matter what they are told, the truth never seems to register in their minds.Thankfully, the current day British young who use the net and read proper history know that Britain's empire was actually built on avarice and sustained by legitimising social prejudice.These are the people who came to the streets and were later slated by home secretary Priti Patel for uprooting statues of people who made wealth from slavery.As one political observer told me jokingly: some of Priti's statements are so fatuous that one often feels that Britain is veering towards kakistocracy.At that time, Patel denounced the vandalism saying that if the people had expressed their resentment peacefully, the government could have taken a sensible step in dealing with statues that offend.Well, after about three months we have not seen any tangible action as yet.Though we have seen spitfires flying over London to commemorate Battle of Britain, during the WW2. Britain seems to be obsessed about certain parts of history and blissfully cagey about others.By the way, WW2 which is gloriously portrayed by many European nations as a fight between Nazism and Democracy is actually a war between Fascism and Imperialism. This is because major countries which fought against Nazi Germany during WW2 came back after 1945 to zealously claim their colonial possessions. However, they were definitively defeated by a resurgence of nationalism: France in Vietnam, The Dutch in the Netherlands, and The Portuguese in Goa, India.The problem with sanitized history: Expurgating inconvenient facts from history has countless long term implications. The most notable is the continued unwillingness to link modern day social discrimination to colonial period institution of social division, employed diligently as an effective tool to subjugate others.Since Britain was an imperial country for several hundred years, most of her heroes also pursued colonial policies which included oppressing the conquered. Unfortunately, many of these figures are painted in glory with their vices sliced off or airbrushed.Britain's history appears to be too addicted to vilifying Nazism, Hitler and the axis powers of the WW2 though the history books never mention that Britain also had a hand in the rise of Hitler's Germany as a formidable military force, courtesy the 1935 Anglo German Naval Agreement which gave Germany the right to build a navy in contravention to the restrictions of the Treaty of Versailles signed at the end of WW1.Also, there is a constant effort to portray WW2 as a war between freedom and enslavement by Nazism.In reality, almost all countries which claim to have fought for freedom were full-fledged colonial powers with empires across the world where the ruled were deemed inferior to the rulers.Just to juggle your memory, at the start of WW2 there were around 200,000 Indian soldiers on the side of the allies but at the end in 1945, this number went up to a staggering 2.5 million. Field Marshal Claude Auchinleck, commander in chief of the Indian Army from 1942 asserted that "Britain couldn't have come through both world wars if they hadn't had British Indian Army."Yet, among all those statues that intersperse Britain how many are in honour of the Indian soldier?Figures like Sir Francis Drake and Walter Raleigh were given the glorious epithet of a privateer but in reality, were pirates with a royal warrant.To understand the animosity between China and the West, we must go back to the mid 19th century when Britain used superior military power to force China to take opium and become a nation of zombies. If current day Britons are told the truth about the abhorrent policies followed in the case of China the entrenched suspicion in China of the West will become clear.Is the Opium War taught in British schools?What should the museums display and how?No one is blaming Britain for being an imperial nation because that would be absurd. Colonialism was the driving motivation for several hundred years and we have to accept it. At the same time, there has to be an admission that while expansionism brought development, spread of language, technology and skills, it also embedded the appalling notion of racial superiority.Unless there is a candid effort to denounce racism that powered a major ideology of the past, discrimination festering in current day western societies cannot be addressed.There has been a debate as to what should and should not be displayed at a colonial museum and if such an establishment would serve any practical purpose or not.For starters, such an institution has to begin with a proclamation that Britain may have gained from the enforcement of colonial ideology and while empire building brought social improvement, Britain was also complicit in creating widespread human suffering, which is regrettable.I did not mention the word 'sorry' because for some reason, colonial nations get tongue tied when they have to use that word. But anyway, 'regret' is an acceptable start.Then, Britain must admit to being the engineers of some brutal historical incidents. Quashing of the Mau Mau rebellion, the savage killing of Indian sepoys by firing them from cannons after the mutiny in 1857, indiscriminate killing of socialist guerillas in Malaysia during the Malayan Emergency plus the 1956 imperial invasion of Egypt to take control of the Suez Canal in connivance with France and Israel can be mentioned along with moving images, pictures and documentaries.Colonial rule brought railways, education, cosmopolitan lifestyle, ended the barbaric practice of Sati so these can be shown as positives though systematic indoctrination of the ruled that they are inferior to the rulers must also be highlighted.The Divide and Rule Policy based on stratagems to prevent unity among subjects should feature prominently.In short, the relentless but highly abominable culture of incessantly portraying empire as fully altruistic needs to be replaced with an objective narrative.No prevaricating, just the truth: For decades, films have tried to show The Raj as a sort of grand blessing, deliberately toning down the actual social division during empire which barred the ruled from even taking first class compartments on trains or become members of social clubs. In the game of cricket, the locals (natives as they were called disparagingly) were made to bowl and field while the colonial masters had the privilege to bat.While the British government has a duty to demystify the colonial mystique, the press has the role to educate the masses as to what really happened during colonial times.Government in Britain, whether Labour or Conservative, have astutely side tracked the issue about making colonial history a part of academic curricula, resulting in total ignorance among the masses about colonial period transgressions.Consequently, many Britons who travel to former colonial countries to work in the development sector often hold ridiculously distorted beliefs that empire was a fabulous enterprise, filled with pomp pageantry, military might plus splendour.Unless the press plus the government decide to speak the truth, the faux concept of majestic rule will continue to eclipse the inglorious facts.There is a word in German: Vergangenheitsbewaltigung which means coming to terms with a shameful past.Britain may fly Spitfires, hurricanes or Lancaster bombers to commemorate the Battle of Britain though in the end, to come out clean to her own people and address the ever lurking phantom of racism linked to a sordid imperial past, she has to follow a German term.Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches at the University of Dhaka