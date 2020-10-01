

Old age, ageism and old homes



Celebrating International Day of Older Person aims to focus global attention on the problem of physical, emotional, and financial problems of elders. It also seeks to understand the challenges and opportunities presented by an ageing population, and brings together senior citizens, and their caregivers, national and local government, academics, and the private sector to exchange ideas about how best to reduce incidents of violence towards elders, increase reporting of such abuse, and to develop elder friendly policies.



Currently, the world is undergoing significant demographic changes. Estimates indicate that by 2050, the global population of people above the age of 60 will exceed the number of younger people. These changes have led to a worldwide recognition of the problems and challenges that face the elderly. Research has shown that elderly abuse, neglect, violence, and exploitation are one of the biggest issues facing senior citizens around the world. World Health Organization data suggests that 4 to 6per cent of elderly suffer from some form of abuse, a large percentage of which goes unreported.



Bangladesh currently undergoing a demographic transition and the proportion of the population 60 years and older is rapidly increasing in this country. Bangladesh's elderly population is one of the largest in the world in terms of absolute numbers. Currently, older people account for around 7% of the country's total population, amounting to roughly 10 million people. By 2050, the 60+ population will account for 20% of the total population, a four-fold increase from the present time.



In old age, high prevalence of morbidity is a common feature and health care expenditure for the elderly persons is much higher compared to the younger adults. There is also disregard for the nutritional needs of older people.



The old are more accident prone because of their slow reaction to dangers resulting in malfunctioning of the sense organs and declining mental abilities, the capacity to work decreases. Women go through menopause generally at the age of 45 - 50 years accompanied by nervousness, headaches, giddiness, emotional instability, irritability and insomnia. The movements of the aged are fewer coordinates. They get fatigued easily. Due to lack of motivation, they do not take interest to learn new skills and become lethargic.



Mental disorders are very much associated with old age. Older people are susceptible to psychotic depressions. The two major psychotic disorders of older people are senile dementia (associated with cerebral atrophy and degeneration) and psychosis with cerebral arteriosclerosis (associated with either blocking or ruptures in the cerebral arteries).



They develop symptoms like poor memory, intolerance of change, disorientation, rest lessens, insomnia, failure of judgement, a gradual formation of delusion and hallucinations, extreme-mental depression and agitation, severe mental clouding in which the individual becomes restless, combative, resistive and incoherent. In extreme cases the patient becomes bedridden and resistance to disease is lowered resulting in his days being numbered. This is accompanied by physiological symptoms such as acute indigestion, unsteadiness in gait, small strokes resulting in cumulative brain damage and gradual personality change.



This is also associated with symptoms such as weakness, fatigue, dizziness, headache, depression, memory defect, periods of confusion, lowered efficiency in work, heightened irritability and tendency to be suspicious about trivial matters. Forgetfulness is one of the main psychological problems of old age. General intelligence and independentcreative thinking are usually affected in old age.



Decline in mental ability makes them dependent. They no longer have trust in their own ability or judgements but still they want to tighten their grip over the younger ones. They want to get involved in all family matters and business issues. Due to the generation gap the youngsters do not pay attention to their suggestions and advice. Instead of developing a sympathetic attitude towards the old, they start asserting their rights and power. Loss of a spouse during old age is another hazard. Death of a spouse creates a feeling of loneliness and isolation.



Ageism- The word "ageism" was first introduced in 1968, by an American physician Robert Butler. According to him "Ageism orage discrimination is a process by which stereotyping and discrimination against individuals or groups occurred because of their age." Ageism is discrimination or unfair treatment based on a person's age.

Elder abuse and neglect are the result of age discrimination. As a result, they become increasingly vulnerable to abuse and neglect. The two main psychological effects of age discrimination are denial and avoidance. They sometimes suffer from mental illness such as depression which can lead to suicide also. Psychological, mental abuses include threats, verbal assaults, depression and stress, controlling behaviour such as prohibiting or limiting access to transportation, telephone, money or other resources. Because of that, more work is not performed by him due to less mobility.



According to our religions and social values, we cannot accept the idea of having old age homes in the country, but the reality might be different. Old parents might not be accepted as integral parts of their sons' families. Whether we like it or not, the society is becoming more and more individualistic and self-cantered. We cannot ensure a respectable and honourable presence of our senior citizens in the families initiated by them.



In view of this, should we think of the old age homes where our senior citizens can live with dignity and honour? These homes provide accommodation, food, clothes, medical treatment, and entertainment to the old people. Facilities of these homes may differ from centre to centre. Some centres provide services on a regular payment basis. Some are subsidized by the government and some others may be established by private initiatives.



Do they properly help older people claim their rights, challenge discrimination and overcome poverty, so that they can lead dignified, secure, active and healthy lives? If their work is strengthened through strong government and private supervision, then only we can move forward for the right change in the right direction.

The writer is a family medicine, gerontology, public health specialist

















