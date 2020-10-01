Twelve found dead in nine dists





NETRAKONA: Two persons including a minor girl were found dead in separate incidents in Purbadhala and Kalmakanda upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a man from a canal in Purbadhala on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 35, son of late Gias Uddin, a resident of Jatrabari Village in the upazila. He was an epilepsy patient.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Purbadhala Police Station (PS) Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman said Kamrul went out of the house on Monday night and did not return home.

Later, locals spotted the body in the Dhankhali canal in the area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

On the other hand, police and fire fighters recovered a minor girl's body from the Bogla River in Kalmakanda Upazila of the district on Monday morning, 42 hours after she went missing.

Deceased Masuma Akhter, 7, was the daughter of Mizan Ullah of Kuttakanda Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila and a first grader at local BRAC School.

Local and fire service sources said the deceased along with other minors was playing on the bank of the river on September 26 last. At one stage, she fell there and went missing.

Being informed by family members, police and fire fighters searched for her in the river but could not find her.

On Monday at 8am, fishermen saw the body in a ditch about three kilometres away from her house and informed her relatives. Later, with the help of fire fighters, police recovered the body.

Kalmakanda PS OC Mazharul Karim said they handed over the body to the relatives without autopsy.

NOAKHALI: Two women including an unidentified one were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Companiganj upazilas of the district recently.

Police recovered an unknown woman's body from a ditch in Sadar Upazila on Wednesday noon.

Police sources said locals spotted the body aged about 25 in a ditch in Karmullahpur Village under Noannai Union at noon and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police recovered the body of a woman from a pond in Companiganj on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Nurunnahar Panna, 32, wife of Amirul Haque, a resident of Charparbati Union.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a pond in the area at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police also recovered a knife from there.

The deceased's husband said someone hacked his wife to death in the evening and dumped the body into the pond near their house.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A schoolboy was found dead in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Pallab Kumar, 13, was the son of Palash Chandra of Maria Village under Burail Union in the upazila and a sixth grader at Dhundar School and College.

Local sources said Pallab went to play football with his friends at noon. Since then, he remained missing. At noon, locals saw the body in a pond near the school, and recovered it.

Local Union Parishad Member Shahjahan Ali and Nandigram PS OC Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident adding that, Pallab might have drowned in the pond while bathing in it.

BARISHAL: Police recovered an unknown old man's body from a pond at Deopara Village in Gaurnadi Upazila on Monday.

Additional Police Super (Gaurnadi Circle) Md A. Rob Hawlader said locals saw the body floating in the pond and informed police. Later, police recovered the body that bore no injury marks.

NATORE: Police recovered an old woman's body from the Halti Beel near Dhulauri Village in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Altafunnesa, 65, was the wife of late Afzal Hossen of the village. She was mentally disabled.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Naldanga PS Rubel Uddin confirmed the news and said Altafunnesa had been living in her brother's house since her husband's death. On Sunday afternoon, she went to the beel for collecting food for ducks, but went missing since then.

On Monday morning, locals found her floating body in the beel and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and handed it over to family members without autopsy, the SI added.

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Badshah Mia, 50, was a resident of Dakuapara Village under Mogolbasa Union in Sadar Upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Badshah went out of home along with his auto-rickshaw on Sunday, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted the body in a paddy filed in Jamuna Mashankura area under Durgapur Union of the upazila and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kurigram General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

NAOGAON: Two unidentified women were found dead in separate incidents in Mohadevpur and Atrai upazilas of the district on Sunday morning.

Police recovered the body of a woman from a roadside ditch in Mohadevpur Upazila in the morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 38, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in Dhanjailmor area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohadevpur PS OC (Investigation) Md Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

On the other hand, police recovered the decomposed body of an unknown young woman from the Atrai River in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Atrai PS OC Moslem Uddin said locals spotted the body floating in the river near Kashiabari Sluice Gate in the morning and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection, the OC added.

LAXMIPUR: Police recovered the body of a young man in a sack in Ramgati Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 16, could not be known immediately.

Ramgati PS OC Mohammad Solaiman said locals saw the sack on the bank of a pond in Char Mehar area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police went there, found a body inside the sack and, sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Injury marks were found in two legs of the body said the OC, adding that the reason behind the killing could not be known yet.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police recovered the body of a security guard of a private bank from Ashuganj Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Rajesh Biswas, 23, was the son of Hirod Biswas of Chandpur area in Zakiganj Upazila of Sylhet. He was a security guard of Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Ashuganj Branch.

Police sources said Rajesh was on duty since Thursday. An official of the bank called him from outside at night, but he did not respond.

Later, the official informed police. Being informed, police broke the door and found the body.

The body was sent to Brahmanbaria Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.











Ashuganj PS OC Jabed Mahmud said the bank volt remained secured and police arrested two security guards of the bank for interrogation in this connection.



