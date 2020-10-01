577 crimes committed in 62 days in Barishal

BARISHAL, Sept 30: At least 577 crimes were committed in 14 police station (PS) areas of the city and the district during 62 days of July and August last.

Out of those, 285 were committed during 31 days of July while 292 were committed during 31 days of August.

Out of the committed crimes, 344 (153) were committed in 10 PS areas of the district.

The crimes include 11 killings, 57 tortures on women, 85 drug related crimes.

On the other hand, 233 (142) crimes were committed in four PS areas of BMP which include 15 tortures on women, 19 tortures on children, 82 drug related crimes and 26 theft.

People of Barishal are now hostage at the hands of criminals. Eve-teasing and illegal drug trade are now rampant in the city.







