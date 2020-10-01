Tk 17 lakh snatched stabbing trader





Additional Superintendent of Police Towhidul Islam said the muggers attacked Enamul Huque, 25, when he along with another man reached local UCB Bank Limited premises at around 2pm. They stabbed mercilessly Enamul when he tried to resist them from snatching the bag, which left him critically injured.

The muggers hurled a bomb while fleeing the spot, ATM booth of the bank was damaged due to the explosion.

Injured Enamul was taken to Jashore General Hospital and later shifted to Khulna for better treatment as his condition was severe. "I was going to the UCB Bank branch to deposit money. But three muggers attacked me right at the bank premises and snatched about Tk 17 lakh from me," said the victim.

UCB Bank security guards and other witnesses said a team of patrol police was standing in front of JS Tower, just 20 yards away from the bank, during the snatching incident but they did not come forward to help.

Kotwali Police Station Inspector Tasmim Ahmed said officials of the RAB and police visited the spot.















JASHORE, Sept 30: Three muggers snatched Tk 17 lakh from a man in broad-daylight after stabbing him and hurling a home-made bomb in the district town on Tuesday noon.Additional Superintendent of Police Towhidul Islam said the muggers attacked Enamul Huque, 25, when he along with another man reached local UCB Bank Limited premises at around 2pm. They stabbed mercilessly Enamul when he tried to resist them from snatching the bag, which left him critically injured.The muggers hurled a bomb while fleeing the spot, ATM booth of the bank was damaged due to the explosion.Injured Enamul was taken to Jashore General Hospital and later shifted to Khulna for better treatment as his condition was severe. "I was going to the UCB Bank branch to deposit money. But three muggers attacked me right at the bank premises and snatched about Tk 17 lakh from me," said the victim.UCB Bank security guards and other witnesses said a team of patrol police was standing in front of JS Tower, just 20 yards away from the bank, during the snatching incident but they did not come forward to help.Kotwali Police Station Inspector Tasmim Ahmed said officials of the RAB and police visited the spot.