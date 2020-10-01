Two to die, five get life term for murder in two districts





KHULNA: A court here on Wednesday sentenced a youth to death and five to life-term imprisonment for killing a student of Khalishpur Platinum Jute Mills School in the city in 2010.

The death row convict is Md Rocky and the life-term convicts are Nazrul, Robiul, Al-Amin, Milon and Rajib Hawlader. The court also fined each convict Tk 20,000 while acquitted Ibrahim and Hasan as charges against them were not proved.

Judge of Additional City and Session Judge Court S M Ashiqur Rahman declared the verdict in presence of Rocky, Nazrul and Al-Amin after examining 16 witnesses.

Court sources said the convicts attacked on schoolboy Razu with lethal weapons over previous enmity on October 10, 2010. His friend Bappy also received injuries as he tried to save Razu.

Razu managed to flee with injuries while Bappy was rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he gave statement to the law enforcement agencies. Later he died on the same day.

His elder brother Hafizur Rahman filed a case against eight with Khalishpur Police Station on the next day.

Police arrested three criminals, and of them Rocky and Nazrul gave confessional statements.

On March 31, 2012, police submitted charge-sheet to the Metropolitan Magistrate Court accusing eight criminals of the case.

KURIGRAM: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing a housewife over land dispute.

The condemned convict is Md Abdus Sattar.

According to the prosecution, Sattar and his assocites hit Laily Begum, wife of Shamsul haque, and two others with shovel at Jadur Char on November 8, 2010 over harvesting paddy from a disputed land, leaving them critically injured. Later, Laily Begum died at a hospital.

After examining the records, Kurigram District and Sessions Judge Abdul Mannan handed down the verdict.















