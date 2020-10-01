

Handloom industry suffers setback in Sirajganj

At least 50,000 handlooms in over 800 factories here are lying almost abandoned, said sources.

Their operations remained suspended due to corona for six months. Besides, this year's three-time floods hit the industry. More than one lakh labourers involved in the industry have become jobless.

Sources said owners of these handlooms are now directionless. Their longstanding wait for government assistance is yet to see light.

Water entered handloom villages in Sirajganj Sadar, Belkuchi, Enayetpur and Shahzadpur upazilas and remained stranded for more than one month. As a result, the raw materials to make clothes and the tools of the looms have been damaged.

A trader Ayub Ali of Chhatiantali Village in Sirajganj Sadar Upazila said his 12 power-looms and seven handlooms have mostly been damaged as these were under water for a long time. Now these cannot be repaired for want of money. Moreover, he is facing burden of bank loans.

Another Raihan Ali of the same village said, he reopened his factory loaning money. But the business is very dull. He is facing recurrent losses.

A weaver Shafiqul Islam said, his 16 looms have been remaining closed for the last five months. The yarns of the looms have rotted by the flood water. He counted loss worth about Tk 10 lakh in last five months.

President of Shahzadpur Cloth Haat Owners Association Almas Ali said the monthly trading of the haat has declined to less than Tk 100 crore from Tk 700 to 800 crore per month. The haat has been witnessing thin presence of customers despite adequate arrival of cloths and fabrics. So, traders and weavers are incurring losses.

Many will be distressed if they don't get government support, he pointed out.

President of District Handloom Owners Association Gazi Haider Ali said the local handloom industry faced huge damage for corona and flood. The cloth production has remained suspended. Few weavers are making clothes but these remained unsold.

He also said they need flexible bank loans otherwise the industry will not survive.

Liaison Officer of Belkuchi Handloom Board Tonni Islam said a list of the flood-hit handlooms is being prepared, and it was informed to the Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB). Besides, another list of the affected weavers, who will get loans, is under process.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Faruk Ahmed said they have already distributed Tk 2,500 to each of over 400 families belonging to handloom industry. Besides, the real victims are being listed.

After sending the list to the BHB and the concerned ministry, measures will be taken for reviving the industry, he assured.















