

Ardern admits using cannabis

Ardern, 40, is widely seen winning a second term in office on the back of her success in containing COVID-19 but her rival, conservative National Party leader Judith Collins, has been clawing back support.

New Zealanders are also voting on two other issues - on legalising recreational cannabis and euthanasia - topics that have split opinions in the country.

In the second election debate on Wednesday, when asked by the moderator if she has ever used cannabis, Ardern said: "Yes I did, a long time ago." -REUTERS WELLINGTON, Sept 30: New Zealand's ruling party leader Jacinda Ardern said she tried cannabis "a long time ago" when asked during a heated live debate on Wednesday ahead of the Oct 17 general election.Ardern, 40, is widely seen winning a second term in office on the back of her success in containing COVID-19 but her rival, conservative National Party leader Judith Collins, has been clawing back support.New Zealanders are also voting on two other issues - on legalising recreational cannabis and euthanasia - topics that have split opinions in the country.In the second election debate on Wednesday, when asked by the moderator if she has ever used cannabis, Ardern said: "Yes I did, a long time ago." -REUTERS