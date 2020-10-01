Belgium finally gets new PM





De Croo's French-speaking socialist rival Paul Magnette confirmed that the parties had chosen the 44-year-old finance minister as premier. He is to be sworn in on Thursday by Belgium's king.

By choosing a Flemish leader, the incoming government hopes to balance the fact that its parliamentary base will be drawn from mainly French-speaking parties, with the main Dutch-speaking groups in opposition.

"We flipped a coin and it came down to Alexander and it's an excellent choice," Magnette joked at the end of the press conference to present the outcome of the negotiations. -AFP















BRUSSELS, Sept 30: Flemish liberal leader Alexander De Croo will be Belgium's new prime minister at the head of a seven-party coalition government, it was announced on Wednesday -- 16 months after an inconclusive election.De Croo's French-speaking socialist rival Paul Magnette confirmed that the parties had chosen the 44-year-old finance minister as premier. He is to be sworn in on Thursday by Belgium's king.By choosing a Flemish leader, the incoming government hopes to balance the fact that its parliamentary base will be drawn from mainly French-speaking parties, with the main Dutch-speaking groups in opposition."We flipped a coin and it came down to Alexander and it's an excellent choice," Magnette joked at the end of the press conference to present the outcome of the negotiations. -AFP