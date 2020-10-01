Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:43 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Armenia and Azerbaijan reject talks as fighting rages over Karabakh

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

YEREVAN, Sept 30: Armenia and Azerbaijan rejected international calls for negotiations and a halt to fighting as fierce clashes over the disputed region of Nagorny Karabakh spilled over into a fourth day on Wednesday.
Armenian and Azerbaijani forces are engaged in the heaviest fighting in years over Karabakh, an ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in the 1990s during the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The long-simmering conflict erupted on Sunday with the two sides trading heavy fire and blaming each other for the outbreak of violence.
Nearly 100 people are confirmed to have died in the flare-up and both sides are claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on opposing forces.
Azerbaijan has not admitted any military deaths but an AFP journalist in the southern Beylagan region saw dozens of women wailing over the coffin of a soldier killed in the clashes, before men with Azerbaijan flags recited prayers at a burial.
There has been increasing international pressure for a ceasefire, as fears grow that the conflict could escalate into a devastating all-out war and draw in regional powers like Turkey and Russia.
Defence officials in Yerevan on Wednesday accused Turkish jets of performing "provocative flights" along their shared border and of violating Armenia airspace, a day after Yerevan said a Turkish jet had downed one of its warplanes.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ardern admits using cannabis
TikTok launches US poll guide
Belgium finally gets new PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan reject talks as fighting rages over Karabakh
Japan’s military seeks record $52 billion budget
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim
Trump questions India C-19 data
Kuwait swears in new emir after death of acclaimed ruler


Latest News
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
No bar to holding ‘A’ level, ‘O’ level exams: HC
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft