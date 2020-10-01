Japan’s military seeks record $52 billion budget





The military budget has been rising steadily for nearly a decade, with Japan saying it feels threatened by China's vast military resources and territorial disputes, as well as unpredictable North Korea.

Pyongyang has repeatedly tested nuclear devices in recent years, and also missiles -- including some flown over Japan.

The Ministry of Defence is asking for 5.49 trillion yen ($52 billion) for the fiscal year from April 2021, marking nine straight years of increases and a rise from the 5.3 trillion yen for the ongoing year to March.

Among Japan's planned big purchases are two frigates and a submarine, with money also going to the development of a next-generation fighter. -AFP















