Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:42 AM
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Sept 30: Indian police were accused on Wednesday of cremating the body of a 19-year-old woman against her family's will after she was allegedly gang-raped by four men in the country's latest horrific sexual assault.
The teenager from India's marginalised Dalit community suffered serious injuries in a brutal sexual attack two weeks ago, according to her family and police, and died at a New Delhi hospital on Tuesday.
The case has sparked widespread anger across India that was further fuelled on Wednesday by accusations that police seized the woman's body and cremated it against the wishes of her family.
On Tuesday night clashes between police and protesters appalled by the killing erupted outside the hospital, before a large group of officers escorted the hearse back to her native village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Her family told local media that the corpse was seized by police upon its arrival at the village in Hathras district, despite resistance from relatives and villagers, and was cremated in the middle of the night.
Police did not offer an explanation but multiple relatives protested against the 3 am cremation, saying they wanted the body to lie at the family home for a time so absent loved ones could return to pay their respects.
"We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn't listen to us," the woman's brother was quoted as saying by the Indian Express daily.
Hathras police then ordered that the cremation go ahead and family members were forced to join, relatives told local media.
Police chief Vikrant Vir denied the allegations, saying the cremation took place with the consent of the family.




"The police provided the firewood and helped the family in the cremation. Most of the family members were present at the cremation. We did not want any outsider to create law and order disturbances," Vir said.   -AFP


