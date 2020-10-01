Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump questions India C-19 data

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

CLEVELAND, Sept 30: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday questioned the credibility of India's statistics on Covid-19 deaths, lumping in the US partner with nemeses China and Russia during a fiery pre-election debate.
Trump was responding to heated criticism from his Democratic rival Joe Biden, who blamed Trump for the heavy Covid-19 toll in the United States which has recorded more than 200,000 deaths and more than seven million infections.
"When you talk about numbers you don't know how many people died in China, you don't know how many people died in Russia, you don't know how many people died in India," Trump said at the debate in Cleveland.
"They don't exactly give you a straight count," he said.
Trump said that "millions" could have died without his actions and again blamed the pandemic on China, which initially suppressed news of the disease when it emerged late last year.
US leaders frequently criticize China and Russia but it is rare for them to take a negative tone on India, a growing US partner.
Trump in February paid a visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shares some of Trump's nationalist orientation, with the two leaders addressing a packed stadium together.




India officially has more than 6.1 million coronavirus cases, second only to the US.   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ardern admits using cannabis
TikTok launches US poll guide
Belgium finally gets new PM
Armenia and Azerbaijan reject talks as fighting rages over Karabakh
Japan’s military seeks record $52 billion budget
Indian police accused of forcing cremation of gang rape victim
Trump questions India C-19 data
Kuwait swears in new emir after death of acclaimed ruler


Latest News
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
No bar to holding ‘A’ level, ‘O’ level exams: HC
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft