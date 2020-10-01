Biden handles an uncaged Trump



US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden exchange arguments during the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29. photo : AFP

"Clown." "Liar." "Fool." "Racist." "Putin's puppy." Biden's weighted assaults -- even as he sought to remain above the fray -- made clear that the Democratic challenger was not going to wilt as the two rivals engaged in a verbal slugfest the likes of which US voters have not seen on the modern debate stage.

Trump and Biden nodded politely to one another at the start. But from the opening question by moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, the tension was unmistakable and the clashing quickly got out of hand.

With Trump refusing to directly condemn white supremacy, insisting mail-in ballots are fraudulent, attacking Biden's son Hunter, and warning that a Biden presidency would tank the economy, Biden eventually blurted out: "You're the worst president America has ever had."

Interruptions became so frequent that Biden eventually lashed out: "Will you shut up, man!"

It was the closest Biden came to losing his cool -- something Trump was clearly trying to goad him into doing -- as they parried on issues from the Supreme Court vacancy Trump intends to fill quickly to the coronavirus pandemic, economic woes and the integrity of mail-in ballots.

But the line clearly resonated in living rooms across America, and the Biden campaign store immediately began selling "Will You Shut Up, Man" T-shirts.

Between 10:00 and 11:00 PM, the campaign said, "Biden for President had its best online fundraising hour of all time."

Trump sought to bash Biden as a weak candidate who would only get dragged to the left by "radical" socialists in the party, but Biden stood his ground. -AFP















