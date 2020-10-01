Video
Time for national plans to help fund global C-19 vaccine effort: UN chief

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

NEW YORK, Sept 30: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday it is time for countries to start using money from their national COVID-19 recovery and response plans to help fund the World Health Organization's global vaccine plan.
The ACT-Accelerator programme and its COVAX facility has so far received $3 billion, but needs another $35 billion. It aims to deliver two billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of next year, 245 million treatments and 500 million tests.
"The ACT-Accelerator provides the only safe and certain way to re-open the global economy as quickly as possible. A national vaccine effort in a handful of countries will not unlock the doors to the global economy and restore livelihoods," Guterres told a high-level virtual U.N. event.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged other countries to join the global effort, telling the U.N. meeting that the ACT-Accelerator is the best hope of bringing the pandemic under control.
Guterres said the programme needed an immediate injection of $15 billion to "avoid losing the window of opportunity" for advance purchase and production, to build stocks in parallel with licensing, boost research, and help countries prepare.
"We cannot allow a lag in access to further widen already vast inequalities," Guterres told the virtual event.




"But let's be clear: We will not get there with donors simply allocating resources only from the Official Development Assistance budget," he said. "We need to think bigger. It is time for countries to draw funding from their own response and recovery programmes."   -REUTERS


