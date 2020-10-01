Video
Man City seal £62m deal for Ruben Dias

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, SEPT 30: Manchester City announced the signing of Portuguese international centre-back Ruben Dias on a six-year deal from Benfica on Tuesday in the hope of solving the defensive problems that have dogged Pep Guardiola's side over the past year.
Benfica on Sunday confirmed they had reached an agreement to sell Dias for 68 million euros (£62 million, $79 million) plus an extra 3.6 million euros in potential bonuses, with Nicolas Otamendi heading in the opposite direction for 15 million euros.
"To have the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I couldn't turn down," said Dias, who has 19 international caps, in a City statement.
"Their success speaks for itself. They have been the dominant team in England over the last few years, playing an attacking brand of football which I feel suits my own game.
"It is really exciting to be part of such a talented squad and to play for a world-class manager like Pep Guardiola, who has a proven track record of developing young players like myself. "I believe I can improve here, at a club whose ambitions match my own, and I will give everything to be successful and win titles."   -AFP


