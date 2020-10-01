Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:42 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Messi says he wants to 'put an end' to Barcelona feuding

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Messi says he wants to 'put an end' to Barcelona feuding

Messi says he wants to 'put an end' to Barcelona feuding

BARCELONA, SEPT 30: Lionel Messi called for "an end" to arguments at Barcelona as he urged unity at the club he tried to leave before the season.
The Barcelona captain spoke to Barcelona newspaper Sport in an interview published online late on Tuesday.
"After so many disagreements, I would like to put an end to it," said Messi.
"We must unite all Barcelona's people and assume that the best is yet to come."
Messi referred to his attempt to force Barcelona to release him from the final year of his contract after the disastrous end to last season left the club without a trophy.
"I take responsibility for my mistakes, that, if they existed, were only to make a better and stronger FC Barcelona," said the Argentine.
"I wanted to send a message to all the club members and to all the fans. If any of them is bothered for a second by something I said or did, they should never doubt that I am always thinking about what is best for the club."
"Adding passion and desire will be the only way to achieve our objectives, always united and pulling in the same direction," said Messi, who last Friday criticised the way Barcelona had let Luis Suarez go saying "the truth is nothing surprises me anymore."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mourinho bemoans 'dangerous' schedule as Spurs see off Chelsea
Man City seal £62m deal for Ruben Dias
'Struggling to walk' Serena out of French Open
Messi says he wants to 'put an end' to Barcelona feuding
Bayern and rivals await Champions League draw
Bairstow loses Test deal as England look to future
No substitute of sports in building nation: Russell
Klopp tackles Keane over L’pool criticism


Latest News
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
No bar to holding ‘A’ level, ‘O’ level exams: HC
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft