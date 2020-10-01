No substitute of sports in building nation: Russell





He was speaking as the chief guest in a virtual platform in a signing of Annual Performance Agreement (APA) between Madaripur Deputy Commissioner and sports teachers of different institutions of Madaripur district. Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain was present as the special guest in the signing ceremony presided over by Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Dr Raima Khatun.

The State Minister, welcoming the innovative step taken by Madaripur District administration, the signing of sports agreements with the district administration with the various educational institutions is a praiseworthy initiative. I firmly believe this timely approach will play an important role in the development of sports in the country.

The state minister also hoped that all the districts and upazilas of the country will follow the model initiative of Madaripur.

It can be mentioned that the APA signing ceremony between forty sports teachers of different educational institutions and Madaripur Deputy Commissioner was held for the first time in the country. -BSS















