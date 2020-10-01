Video
BBF to start with Federation Cup from October 8

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Like the other federations, the Bangladesh Basketball Federation (BBF) is also planning to start their sporting activities when the BBF is going to start with Federation Cup basketball from October 8 after a prolonged seven-month halt due to Covid-19 pandemic.
The BBF has also planned to arrange some national events by December and one or two international events by March next year to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"We'll start our sporting activities with a Federation Cup Basketball from October 8 with ten teams expected to take part in the meet. The competition will be held at Dhanmondi Basketball gymnasium," said BBF general secretary lieutenant general (retd.) AK Sarkar to BSS.
"Actually we could start the competition from the end of September but the participating teams asked some time from us so that they can take some preparation," said Sarkar replying to a question.
He said they have a plan to arrange some local competitions in the name of Bangabandhu on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho' and they want to finish all those competitions by December.
Sarkar said they would bear the expenditure of the federation cup from BBF's own fund.
After the federation cup, the BBF will host the national basketball championship, basketball 1st division, 2nd division and premier league, and 3 on 3 basketball in phases, he added.




The BBF general secretary informed that if the Covid-19 situation get improved, then they would arrange one or two international tournament on the occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'.
"We have also planned to host one or two international tournaments by March next year if the Covid-19 situation gets improved and if the flight operation remains normal because if the Covid-19 situation does not improve, then how the foreign players will come here," Sarkar concluded.   -BSS


