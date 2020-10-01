Samannay Parishad to announce manifesto today





The election is scheduled for the third of October.

Most of the candidates of Sammilito Parishad are members of the current committee and hoping to continue the era of Salahuddin while Samannay Parishad which contesting against the Salahuddin-led body and are speaking of a change in the governing body of local football.

While the Salahuddin-led panel was able to announce a full-member panel, its opposition even failed to announce a full-member panel. Samannay Parishad has candidates at 19 out of 21 posts. It does not have a candidate for the president post and a vice-president post.

Sports organiser Tarafder Ruhul Amin was previously planning to compete for the post and later he abandoned the desire even before candidateship processes begin. Afterwards, one of the four BFF vice-presidents Badal Roy said he would compete for the president post for the Samannay Parishad and he too walked out of the race yet after being in the final list of the candidates. Badal requested a withdrawal after the stipulated time and was denied eventually. Thus his name will be on the ballot paper yet Mr Roy requested the voters to cast their vote for Manik, an independent candidate for the president post, instead of him.

The Salahuddin-led panel announced a 36-point manifesto. The football fans are waiting to see what is included in the manifesto of Samannay Parishad.



The Samannay Parishad candidates

Senior vice-president: former star booter Sheikh M Aslam.

Vice-presidents: Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan and current vice-president Mohiuddin

Members:









Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, Saiful islam and Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury.





Current president Kazi Salahuddin-led Sammilito Parishad or Combined Panel, a few days back, announced its manifesto for the executive committee election of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) while the Samannay Parishad or Coordination Panel is going to announce its manifesto today (Thursday) at 12:00pm at a local hotel.The election is scheduled for the third of October.Most of the candidates of Sammilito Parishad are members of the current committee and hoping to continue the era of Salahuddin while Samannay Parishad which contesting against the Salahuddin-led body and are speaking of a change in the governing body of local football.While the Salahuddin-led panel was able to announce a full-member panel, its opposition even failed to announce a full-member panel. Samannay Parishad has candidates at 19 out of 21 posts. It does not have a candidate for the president post and a vice-president post.Sports organiser Tarafder Ruhul Amin was previously planning to compete for the post and later he abandoned the desire even before candidateship processes begin. Afterwards, one of the four BFF vice-presidents Badal Roy said he would compete for the president post for the Samannay Parishad and he too walked out of the race yet after being in the final list of the candidates. Badal requested a withdrawal after the stipulated time and was denied eventually. Thus his name will be on the ballot paper yet Mr Roy requested the voters to cast their vote for Manik, an independent candidate for the president post, instead of him.The Salahuddin-led panel announced a 36-point manifesto. The football fans are waiting to see what is included in the manifesto of Samannay Parishad.The Samannay Parishad candidatesSenior vice-president: former star booter Sheikh M Aslam.Vice-presidents: Bangladesh Police FC official Sheikh M Maruf Hasan, organiser Abdullah Al Fuad Redwan and current vice-president MohiuddinMembers:Brothers Union official Amer Khan, Tipu Sultan, Noakhali District Football Association (DSA) president Abdul Wadud Pintu, Fakirerpool Young Man's Club official M Sabbir Hossain, Wari Club official Mohidur Rahman Miraj, Monjurul Ahsan, City Club official Imtiaj Sultan Jony, Patuakhali DFA president ANM Aminul Haque Mamun, Nilphamari DFA president and BFF executive member Arif Hossain Moon, Dhaka DFA president Sayed Mostaque Ali Mukul, organiser Mizanur Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babul, Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu, Saiful islam and Shakil Mahmud Chowdhury.