Prad Navaratnam 'front runner' for Brain Centre job

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka Cricket is most likely to appoint Prad Navaratnam as High Performance Analyst for its Brain Centre, multiple sources in Colombo have confirmed.
"He is the front runner and favorite to take over the job", the sources have said to this reporter.
Prad Navratnam, along with two other candidates- Sampath Hettiarachchige, Dulip Samarasekera- were recently interviewed by the coaching panel.
"All three did quite well at the interviews but we found Prad's presentation more impressive. Our head coach (Mickey Arthur) was equally impressed", one of the sources said.
Having worked in Australian financial markets since 2006, Prad started the move across to high performance analysis in sports in 2016 and used his experience from the investment world.
Having noticed current analysis methods being too one-dimensional, Prad focused on looking at performance data from a multi-dimensional view using his experience in wealth management together with his knowledge in sports.
Prad focuses on performance analysis methods that provide coaches teams with proactive actionable data that allows the teams to gain intelligence.


