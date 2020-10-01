Video
Tigers to start 2nd phase 'Bio-secure Bubble' practice today

Hundreds of players, staff tested for C-19

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Sports Reporter

The practice camp of Bangladesh national and Under-19 teams will resume today under Bio-secure Bubble. Samples of about 100 cricketers and supporting staffs had collected on Wednesday, report of which will be given today and players will start residential training after being tested negative for Covid-19.
"The 2nd phase practice will be commencing tomorrow under Bio-secure Bubble," BCB Chief Sports Physician Dr. Debashish Chowdhury told in a video message conveyed on BCB's official facebook page.
He also spoke on the range of the Bio-Secure Bubble for Phase 2 training of the National and Under-19 players. He said, "By and large help of Health ministry, hotel authority and BKSP, BCB will create a combined bio secure bubble merging all the things related to mirror bubbles, means the establishments players will use like training venue, accommodation, gym and transports. We are trying to maintain it properly".
Bangladesh national and HP teams were due in Sri Lanka by the end of last month but both the tours were postponed against quarantine spat. BCB wants to start cricket at home and is keen to arrange an intra-team tournament combining national, HP and age level players. The camp is a part of that plan.
Before starting the camp, BCB conducted a thorough test with about 100 players, coaches and staffs to ensure player's safety. "Samples of Bangladesh national team, Under-19 team and coaching staff have collected today. Based on report, expected to get tomorrow, national players will start practice staying at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel while Under-19 players will stay at BKSP in order to continue practice.," he explained. 


