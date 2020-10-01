Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 October, 2020, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Biden goes on attack on Trump’s handling of C-19 in fiery debate

Published : Thursday, 1 October, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

OHIO, Sept 30; Democrat Joe Biden sharply attacked Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a fiery first debate on Tuesday, saying Trump had "panicked" and failed to protect Americans while Trump defended his approach.
In a chaotic first debate marked by repeated interruptions by Trump, Biden said the president was more concerned with the economy and stock market than he was with blunting the spread of the coronavirus.
"He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has pushed for states to reopen their economies and played down the threat of the pandemic.
"You're the worst president America has ever had," Biden said, urging him to get off the golf course and get to work.
Trump defended his approach on the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and put millions of Americans out of work.
"We've done a great job," Trump said. "But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood." With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day.




The two contenders did not shake hands as they entered the debate, adhering to protocols on social distancing because of the coronavirus.
Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.
The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience because of the pandemic, was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, with Chris Wallace of Fox News serving as the moderator. It was the first of three scheduled presidential debates and one vice presidential debate.
Trump defended his effort to swiftly fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat, saying "elections have consequences" and he had the right despite Democratic objections.   -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Biden goes on attack on Trump’s handling of C-19 in fiery debate
BSC proposal to procure 6 mother tankers hampered for pandemic
Two more accused on 5-day remand
Outgoing Indian HC meets FM
BD, US hold first economic partnership consultation
BD urges Middle Eastern countries to take back expats
Sangram editor’s bail stayed
Nine in ten recovered C-19 patients experience side-effects: Study


Latest News
Biden calls Trump debate performance a ‘national embarrassment
Trump tells far right to 'stand down' amid white supremacy row
PM: Focus on ‘future sustainability’ while making investment
Atletico frustrated against dogged Huesca in away draw
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
BNP's threat to hold movement confined to media, Facebook: Quader
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
Bangladesh, US sign agreement for flight operations
Former UNO Wahida to be released from hospital Thursday
No bar to holding ‘A’ level, ‘O’ level exams: HC
Most Read News
Routine of HSC, equivalent exams to be published next week
Rifat Murder: Minni among six to walk gallows
Girl raped in Rajshahi church, priest held
Minni taken to custody
AL nominates Habib for Dhaka-18, Joy for Sirajganj-1 by-polls
Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey'
Prof Salam new IU VC
Bangladesh observes national mourning on Sheikh Sabah's death today
25,000 Saudi expatriates will need to take visas again
All accused including LK Advani acquitted
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft