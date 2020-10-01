Biden goes on attack on Trump’s handling of C-19 in fiery debate





In a chaotic first debate marked by repeated interruptions by Trump, Biden said the president was more concerned with the economy and stock market than he was with blunting the spread of the coronavirus.

"He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has pushed for states to reopen their economies and played down the threat of the pandemic.

"You're the worst president America has ever had," Biden said, urging him to get off the golf course and get to work.

Trump defended his approach on the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and put millions of Americans out of work.

"We've done a great job," Trump said. "But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood." With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day.









The two contenders did not shake hands as they entered the debate, adhering to protocols on social distancing because of the coronavirus.

Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.

The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience because of the pandemic, was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, with Chris Wallace of Fox News serving as the moderator. It was the first of three scheduled presidential debates and one vice presidential debate.

Trump defended his effort to swiftly fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat, saying "elections have consequences" and he had the right despite Democratic objections. -REUTERS OHIO, Sept 30; Democrat Joe Biden sharply attacked Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during a fiery first debate on Tuesday, saying Trump had "panicked" and failed to protect Americans while Trump defended his approach.In a chaotic first debate marked by repeated interruptions by Trump, Biden said the president was more concerned with the economy and stock market than he was with blunting the spread of the coronavirus."He panicked or he looked at the stock market," Biden said of Trump, who has pushed for states to reopen their economies and played down the threat of the pandemic."You're the worst president America has ever had," Biden said, urging him to get off the golf course and get to work.Trump defended his approach on the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States and put millions of Americans out of work."We've done a great job," Trump said. "But I tell you, Joe, you could never have done the job we've done. You don't have it in your blood." With more than a million Americans already casting early ballots and time running out to change minds or influence the small sliver of undecided voters, the stakes were enormous as the two White House candidates took the stage five weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day.The two contenders did not shake hands as they entered the debate, adhering to protocols on social distancing because of the coronavirus.Biden, 77, has held a consistent lead over Trump, 74, in national opinion polls, although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the election show a closer contest.The 90-minute debate, with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience because of the pandemic, was held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, with Chris Wallace of Fox News serving as the moderator. It was the first of three scheduled presidential debates and one vice presidential debate.Trump defended his effort to swiftly fill a U.S. Supreme Court seat, saying "elections have consequences" and he had the right despite Democratic objections. -REUTERS