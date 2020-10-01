BSC proposal to procure 6 mother tankers hampered for pandemic





Earlier at the annual general meeting of the BSC held on November 24 in 2019 decided to procure them by the year 2021 next.

Talking to the Daily Observer Managing Director of BSC and Commodore Suman Mahmud Shabbir said the process to buy those tankers had been hampered due to corona pandemic.

But the BSC MD claimed that the process was on even during the pandemic.

He said, "We are trying to procure more ships from China. Besides, BSC is trying to procure four more container ships from Denmark."

He also said the total numbers of ocean-going vessels of the state-owned BSC had now increased to eight.

Six new ships were added to the fleet of BSC at a cost of Tk1, 637 crore and 15.15 lakh in the past fiscal of 2018-19.

Of the total cost, Tk1, 527.66 crore came from project assistance while Tk109 crore and 49.15 lakh from the government treasury.

The names of those ships are MT Banglar Agrajatra, MV Banglar Joyjatra, MT Banglar Agradoot, MT Banglar Agragati, MV Banglar Samriddhi, and MV Banglar Arjan.

Six ships were added to BSC under an agreement signed with China National Machineries Import and Export Corporation (CMC) at a cost of Tk1, 843 crore.

Of the total cost, the Chinese government is giving Tk1, 448 crore, while BSC Tk395 crore. The ships included three bulk carriers and three oil tankers. The last vessel MT Banglar Agragati was added to BSC fleet on May 25 in 2019.

Other two existing old tankers are Banglar Sourav and Banglar Jyoti. Howeer, BSC has not procured any seagoing vessel since 1991 last.

The Managing Director also said BSC had earned a net profit of Tk55.23 crore during the past 2018-19 financial year while it had earned Tk12.52 crore in 2017-18 fiscal.









The BSC MD claimed that the volume of net profit had increased due to addition of six vessels to the BSC fleet this year.





